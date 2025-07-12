Swift Railway Response Ensures Safe Birth at Mumbra Station

Swift action by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Thane district ensured a 30-year-old woman received urgent medical assistance leading to the safe birth of her baby girl.

The woman, Hina Khatun Mohammad Tauqir, went into labor on a CSMT-bound local train, prompting passengers to pull the emergency chain at Mumbra station.

GRP officials quickly arranged transport to a nearby state-run hospital, where both mother and child received care. The woman's husband extended gratitude to the railway police and medical personnel. The GRP highlighted the effective coordination that saved both lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)