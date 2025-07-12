Swift Railway Response Ensures Safe Birth at Mumbra Station
Swift action by the Government Railway Police at Mumbra station in Thane district enabled a pregnant woman to receive timely medical care, resulting in the safe birth of a girl. The coordinated effort involved emergency chain pulling and transport to a nearby hospital.
Swift action by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Thane district ensured a 30-year-old woman received urgent medical assistance leading to the safe birth of her baby girl.
The woman, Hina Khatun Mohammad Tauqir, went into labor on a CSMT-bound local train, prompting passengers to pull the emergency chain at Mumbra station.
GRP officials quickly arranged transport to a nearby state-run hospital, where both mother and child received care. The woman's husband extended gratitude to the railway police and medical personnel. The GRP highlighted the effective coordination that saved both lives.
