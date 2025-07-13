ICPA Defends Pilots Amid Speculation on Air India Crash

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has strongly defended the crew of Air India flight AI 171, which crashed in June, and rejected speculation about pilot error or suicide. The ICPA emphasized that such allegations are premature and speculative in nature, urging respect for the ongoing investigation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report indicating that a fuel cutoff led to the crash shortly after takeoff, tragically killing 260 people. The ICPA maintained its stance that pilots acted according to their training and called for a bias-free probe.

Echoing concerns, the Airline Pilots' Association of India called for qualified observers to participate in the investigation to ensure accountability. Meanwhile, Air India plans to engage with its pilots, holding sessions to review the report's findings and ongoing proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)