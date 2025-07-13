Left Menu

Blazing Misfortune: Diesel-Filled Goods Train Catches Fire in Tamil Nadu

A diesel-laden goods train caught fire in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, disrupting services on the Chennai-Arakkonam route. No casualties were reported, and special buses were deployed for stranded passengers. Firefighters and emergency teams managed the blaze, and neighboring residents were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:48 IST
A diesel-laden goods train burst into flames on Sunday at Tiruvallur, northern Tamil Nadu, severely affecting train services along the vital Chennai-Arakkonam corridor, the Southern Railway reported.

No casualties emerged, but numerous passengers found themselves stranded as state transport authorities initiated special bus services to meet travel needs.

According to Southern Railway's official statement, a few intermediate wagons ignited while leaving Tiruvallur railway station at about 5:30 AM, resulting in derailment and engulfing 18 wagons in flames. Top railway officials coordinated with local authorities for rescue and containment measures as smoke towers loomed over the area.

