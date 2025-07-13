Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family's Minibus Collides on Expressway

A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when a minibus collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of four family members. The accident happened early Sunday morning as the family was returning from an engagement party. The driver allegedly fell asleep, leading to the crash.

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway claimed the lives of four family members when their minibus hit a truck early Sunday morning. Police identified the deceased as Geeta Soni, her sons Anil and Brijesh, and son-in-law Suresh.

The family had been returning to Karauli after attending an engagement party when the driver allegedly fell asleep, causing the minibus to collide with the truck. The collision, which occurred around 3:30 a.m., left ten other family members injured.

Amidst the chaos, Kapil Soni, a relative, received a call from one of the injured around 3:45 a.m. He immediately alerted the police and rushed to the scene. Authorities have registered a case against the driver, who remains at large, and an investigation is ongoing.

