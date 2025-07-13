Left Menu

Pilots Demand Fair Representation in Air India Crash Probe

ALPA-India, representing over 800 pilots, seeks legal measures to ensure pilot involvement in the investigation of Air India's Boeing 787-8 crash. The Airline Pilots' Association of India is challenging the AAIB report for bias and demands transparency and pilot representation on the investigative team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA-India) is considering legal action to ensure pilot representation in the investigation of the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash. The call for action follows allegations of bias in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report, which hints at pilot error as a contributing factor.

ALPA-India, representing over 800 pilots, is part of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Association (IFALPA). It argues that pilots' domain expertise is crucial in the investigation and has been in communication with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to discuss involvement.

The AAIB report cites cockpit confusion with fuel switches cut off shortly after takeoff, leading to the tragic crash killing 260 people. ALPA-India stresses the need for transparency and qualified personnel on the investigation team. The association's president, Sam Thomas, emphasized that the current investigative process lacks openness and accuses it of presuming pilot guilt.

