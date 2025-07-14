Left Menu

Travel Food Services Shares Debut with Premium Listing

Shares of Travel Food Services Ltd began trading with a premium, closing over 2% higher than the issue price of Rs 1,100. The company's market valuation now stands at Rs 14,222.04 crore. The IPO was subscribed 2.88 times, with the company specializing in F&B concepts in airports and highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:03 IST
Travel Food Services Shares Debut with Premium Listing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Travel Food Services Ltd had a strong stock market debut on Monday, with shares listing at over 2% premium to the initial issue price of Rs 1,100.

The stock opened at Rs 1,126.20 on the BSE and Rs 1,125 on the NSE, with a market valuation at Rs 14,222.04 crore.

The IPO, oversubscribed 2.88 times, offered shares with a price band of Rs 1,045-1,100. Travel Food Services, originating from Mumbai, runs F&B outlets in airports and highways, backed by SSP Group plc and top executives from the Kapur family.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025