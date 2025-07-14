Travel Food Services Shares Debut with Premium Listing
Shares of Travel Food Services Ltd began trading with a premium, closing over 2% higher than the issue price of Rs 1,100. The company's market valuation now stands at Rs 14,222.04 crore. The IPO was subscribed 2.88 times, with the company specializing in F&B concepts in airports and highways.
Travel Food Services Ltd had a strong stock market debut on Monday, with shares listing at over 2% premium to the initial issue price of Rs 1,100.
The stock opened at Rs 1,126.20 on the BSE and Rs 1,125 on the NSE, with a market valuation at Rs 14,222.04 crore.
The IPO, oversubscribed 2.88 times, offered shares with a price band of Rs 1,045-1,100. Travel Food Services, originating from Mumbai, runs F&B outlets in airports and highways, backed by SSP Group plc and top executives from the Kapur family.
