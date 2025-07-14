India-US Talks: Defining the Future of Trade

The ongoing dialogue between India and the United States aims to finalize a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that could redefine commerce between the two nations.

Central to the discussions are critical issues such as tariffs on agriculture, automobiles, and various industrial goods. Such matters have proven to be sticking points in drafting the proposed agreement, but both sides are showing determined efforts to reach a resolution.

As negotiations progress, the ambition is to secure an interim trade pact by fall, paving the way for a more complete agreement in due course. This trade dialogue carries added significance as it coincides with the recent postponement of additional US tariffs affecting several countries, including India.

(With inputs from agencies.)