Gadkari Inaugurates Controversial Sigandur Bridge Amidst Political Drama

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga on Monday.

The event was marked by controversy as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and key cabinet members boycotted it, alleging they weren't invited

Gadkari countered by posting letters on 'X' showing invitations were sent, including a backup for virtual presence.

Siddaramaiah insisted the central government should have coordinated better with the state, leading to speculation of rising friction between the two governments amidst the bridge inauguration attended by significant BJP leaders.