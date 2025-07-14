Gadkari Inaugurates Controversial Sigandur Bridge Amidst Political Drama
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga, sparking controversy as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and cabinet members boycotted the event, citing a lack of invitation. Despite Gadkari's claims of invitations being sent, political tensions arose, highlighting strained relations between the state and central governments.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur bridge in Shivamogga on Monday.
The event was marked by controversy as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and key cabinet members boycotted it, alleging they weren't invited
Gadkari countered by posting letters on 'X' showing invitations were sent, including a backup for virtual presence.
Siddaramaiah insisted the central government should have coordinated better with the state, leading to speculation of rising friction between the two governments amidst the bridge inauguration attended by significant BJP leaders.
