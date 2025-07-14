India Urged to Secure Services Trade Deal with the US
NITI Aayog has recommended India pursue a services-oriented trade deal with the US, focusing on information technology, financial services, and education. The proposed agreement should include digital trade provisions and visa access improvements. Engaging in broader global supply chains and reducing regulatory barriers are seen as essential measures.
India should consider negotiating a services-centric trade agreement with the United States, leveraging the successful model of the India-UK deal, advised NITI Aayog. The focus would be on crucial sectors such as information technology, financial services, and education, said their latest 'Trade Watch Quarterly' report.
Emphasizing the need for digital trade and enhanced visa access, the Aayog highlighted the importance of including robust provisions for cross-border service delivery. India aims to advocate for better visa access, particularly in the H-1B and L-1 categories, to maintain its edge in the services industry.
As discussions continue in Washington, expanding professional opportunities through Mutual Recognition Agreements and engaging deeper with countries like Australia and Japan could enhance India's trade landscape. Addressing regulatory barriers and broadening the global supply chain presence are viewed as critical steps for fostering increased market access.
