Tesla's Grand Entry into India's Auto Market with Model Y

Tesla officially enters the Indian market with the launch of its Model Y, marking its foray into one of the world's largest automotive markets. Priced from nearly INR 60 lakhs, the SUV will come in two variants. Tesla inaugurates its first Experience Centre in India's Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:31 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavi unveils Tesla Model Y (Photo/Maha CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Tesla has made its much-anticipated debut in India, the world's third-largest automotive market, by launching the electric Midsize SUV Model Y. Priced at nearly INR 60 lakhs, the Model Y will initially be the only Tesla model available in the country, offered in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive.

Buyers have the option to enhance their vehicles with Tesla's Full Self-Driving package for an additional INR 6 lakhs. The Model Y is offered in six color options, with Stealth Grey being the only color without extra charges. Other colors available, such as Pearl White Multi-Coat and Ultra Red, incur an additional cost. The interior features white and black themes, and a five-seat configuration is standard.

Currently, registrations and deliveries are limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. Tesla expects deliveries to start in the third quarter of 2025. The opening of Tesla's first Experience Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai marks a notable milestone. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warmly welcomed Tesla, reinforcing the company's strategic entry into India. This move comes after discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk on potential collaborations.

