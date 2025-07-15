Tesla's Grand Entry into India's Auto Market with Model Y

Tesla has made its much-anticipated debut in India, the world's third-largest automotive market, by launching the electric Midsize SUV Model Y. Priced at nearly INR 60 lakhs, the Model Y will initially be the only Tesla model available in the country, offered in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive.

Buyers have the option to enhance their vehicles with Tesla's Full Self-Driving package for an additional INR 6 lakhs. The Model Y is offered in six color options, with Stealth Grey being the only color without extra charges. Other colors available, such as Pearl White Multi-Coat and Ultra Red, incur an additional cost. The interior features white and black themes, and a five-seat configuration is standard.

Currently, registrations and deliveries are limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. Tesla expects deliveries to start in the third quarter of 2025. The opening of Tesla's first Experience Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai marks a notable milestone. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warmly welcomed Tesla, reinforcing the company's strategic entry into India. This move comes after discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk on potential collaborations.