Airlines on Alert: Fuel Switch Checks Intensified After Air India Crash

As scrutiny over Boeing aircraft intensifies, India and South Korea have mandated inspections on fuel switches following a fatal Air India crash. Investigations revealed near-simultaneous switch malfunctions shortly after takeoff.

Previous FAA advisories only recommended, but did not require, these checks. With this renewed focus, airlines globally are conducting precautionary inspections to verify switch functionality. Many airlines, including Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa, report their checks show all systems are operating correctly.

Despite assurances from Boeing and the U.S. FAA, India's rapid aviation growth necessitates heightened precautions. Boeing planes are a staple for major Indian airlines, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to prioritize safety inspections.

