Airlines on Alert: Fuel Switch Checks Intensified After Air India Crash

Following a deadly Air India crash, India and South Korea have ordered checks on Boeing aircraft fuel switches. The crash report revealed simultaneous switch malfunctions. Despite previous advisories from the FAA, inspections were not mandated. Airlines worldwide now conduct precautionary inspections to ensure safety, with some confirming all switches are functional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:42 IST
As scrutiny over Boeing aircraft intensifies, India and South Korea have mandated inspections on fuel switches following a fatal Air India crash. Investigations revealed near-simultaneous switch malfunctions shortly after takeoff.

Previous FAA advisories only recommended, but did not require, these checks. With this renewed focus, airlines globally are conducting precautionary inspections to verify switch functionality. Many airlines, including Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa, report their checks show all systems are operating correctly.

Despite assurances from Boeing and the U.S. FAA, India's rapid aviation growth necessitates heightened precautions. Boeing planes are a staple for major Indian airlines, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to prioritize safety inspections.

Asia's Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia's Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

Latest News

