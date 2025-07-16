Tragic Gorge Plunge: Rescue Efforts in Ladakh

A passenger vehicle experienced a tragic accident near Gumri in Kargil district, Ladakh, early Wednesday morning. The vehicle skidded off the road, plunging into a gorge, and resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and injuries to 15 others.

The tempo traveller was on its way to Srinagar from Drass when the incident occurred around 5:45 am. In response, a swift rescue operation was launched by policemen, army personnel, and local volunteers.

Officials reported that two passengers were found dead on the spot. The 15 injured individuals were quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where the condition of eight victims is considered serious.

(With inputs from agencies.)