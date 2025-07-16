Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Bike Taxis in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Transport Department has acted against 123 illegally operating bike taxis in the Mumbai region. Seventy-six bikes were seized, and legal measures are being pursued against both the riders and app-based aggregators. New rules under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, aim to regulate these services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:27 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Bike Taxis in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Transport Department has registered cases against 123 bike taxis illegally operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, highlighting a significant enforcement action reported on Wednesday.

From the 123 cases, 76 two-wheelers were confiscated, and action is being taken under the Motor Vehicles Rules against both riders and illegal app-based aggregators, according to official sources.

An investigation by RTO flying squads across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel uncovered rampant unauthorised operations, creating safety risks and causing revenue losses. New regulations under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, seek to address these issues by enforcing proper permitting as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025