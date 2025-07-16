Crackdown on Illegal Bike Taxis in Mumbai
The Maharashtra Transport Department has acted against 123 illegally operating bike taxis in the Mumbai region. Seventy-six bikes were seized, and legal measures are being pursued against both the riders and app-based aggregators. New rules under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, aim to regulate these services.
The Maharashtra Transport Department has registered cases against 123 bike taxis illegally operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, highlighting a significant enforcement action reported on Wednesday.
From the 123 cases, 76 two-wheelers were confiscated, and action is being taken under the Motor Vehicles Rules against both riders and illegal app-based aggregators, according to official sources.
An investigation by RTO flying squads across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel uncovered rampant unauthorised operations, creating safety risks and causing revenue losses. New regulations under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, seek to address these issues by enforcing proper permitting as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
