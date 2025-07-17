Fuel Switch Fiasco: Air India Crash Sparks Investigative Deliberations
A cockpit recording suggests the Air India crash was caused by the captain inadvertently cutting fuel to the engines shortly after takeoff, resulting in a tragic loss of 260 lives. An investigation is underway, with focus on procedural adherence and potential technological measures to improve flight safety.
An Air India flight crash that claimed 260 lives last month is under investigation following revelations from cockpit recordings. According to sources, the captain may have inadvertently cut off the fuel supply to the engines during takeoff.
The recordings reveal a puzzling exchange between Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, where the former denied tampering with the fuel switches. Experts suggest that a crew member may have unintentionally flipped the switches, resulting in engine power loss and an inability to recover the aircraft.
Despite preliminary findings showing no mechanical faults, investigation continues into potential procedural lapses. The incident has heightened calls for cockpit image recorders in airliners, potentially offering vital insights into the causes of such accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
