Left Menu

Fuel Switch Fiasco: Air India Crash Sparks Investigative Deliberations

A cockpit recording suggests the Air India crash was caused by the captain inadvertently cutting fuel to the engines shortly after takeoff, resulting in a tragic loss of 260 lives. An investigation is underway, with focus on procedural adherence and potential technological measures to improve flight safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 08:48 IST
Fuel Switch Fiasco: Air India Crash Sparks Investigative Deliberations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India flight crash that claimed 260 lives last month is under investigation following revelations from cockpit recordings. According to sources, the captain may have inadvertently cut off the fuel supply to the engines during takeoff.

The recordings reveal a puzzling exchange between Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, where the former denied tampering with the fuel switches. Experts suggest that a crew member may have unintentionally flipped the switches, resulting in engine power loss and an inability to recover the aircraft.

Despite preliminary findings showing no mechanical faults, investigation continues into potential procedural lapses. The incident has heightened calls for cockpit image recorders in airliners, potentially offering vital insights into the causes of such accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025