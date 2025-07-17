Left Menu

Punjab's New Industrial Policy on the Horizon with Industry-specific Committees

Punjab's Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora announced that 22 industry-specific committees will be formed to help the state government shape a new industrial policy. Each committee, consisting of 8-10 members, will have a two-year tenure and report required policy changes within 45 days. Various sectors such as textiles, IT, and renewable energy will be represented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:30 IST
Punjab's New Industrial Policy on the Horizon with Industry-specific Committees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora revealed plans to establish 22 industry-specific committees to assist in crafting a new industrial policy for the state.

With two-year tenures, these committees will provide policy change recommendations and are expected to deliver initial reports in 45 days. Sectors represented include textiles, IT, and renewable energy.

Arora also addressed concerns about unplanned power cuts, ensuring that improvements to the power grid are ongoing and will address transmission challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025