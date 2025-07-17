Punjab's New Industrial Policy on the Horizon with Industry-specific Committees

On Thursday, Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora revealed plans to establish 22 industry-specific committees to assist in crafting a new industrial policy for the state.

With two-year tenures, these committees will provide policy change recommendations and are expected to deliver initial reports in 45 days. Sectors represented include textiles, IT, and renewable energy.

Arora also addressed concerns about unplanned power cuts, ensuring that improvements to the power grid are ongoing and will address transmission challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)