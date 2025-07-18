Wipro Shares Surge on Strong Q1 Results: A Closer Look

Shares of IT services firm Wipro surged by over 4% in Friday morning trading, following an impressive earnings performance for the April-June quarter. The Bengaluru-based company announced a 9.8% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 3,336.5 crore, buoyed by robust deal wins.

In a regulatory filing, Wipro stated it had achieved net profit growth compared to the same period last year, when net profit stood at Rs 3,036.6 crore. Despite the positive results, revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY26 was only slightly higher than the previous year's corresponding period, up marginally to Rs 22,134.6 crore.

Total bookings during the quarter showed marked improvement, rising by 50.7% year-on-year. Notable was the increase in large deal bookings, which surged 130.8% to USD 2,666 million in constant currency terms, highlighting Wipro's strong performance in securing substantial contracts.

