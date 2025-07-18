Left Menu

Wipro Shares Surge on Strong Q1 Results: A Closer Look

Wipro's shares rose over 4% following a significant earnings report for the April-June quarter. The IT giant reported a 9.8% rise in consolidated net profit, driven by strong deal wins, despite a slight decline in quarterly revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:12 IST
Wipro Shares Surge on Strong Q1 Results: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of IT services firm Wipro surged by over 4% in Friday morning trading, following an impressive earnings performance for the April-June quarter. The Bengaluru-based company announced a 9.8% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 3,336.5 crore, buoyed by robust deal wins.

In a regulatory filing, Wipro stated it had achieved net profit growth compared to the same period last year, when net profit stood at Rs 3,036.6 crore. Despite the positive results, revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY26 was only slightly higher than the previous year's corresponding period, up marginally to Rs 22,134.6 crore.

Total bookings during the quarter showed marked improvement, rising by 50.7% year-on-year. Notable was the increase in large deal bookings, which surged 130.8% to USD 2,666 million in constant currency terms, highlighting Wipro's strong performance in securing substantial contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025