Congress Calls for Bold Economic Reforms Amid GST and Growth Concerns
The Congress party has emphasized the urgent need for substantial economic reforms in India, focusing on GST revamping, ending tax terrorism, and moving away from favoritism towards select business groups. A report by Nuvama Institutional Equities flags concerns over slowing high-frequency indicators, subdued private consumption, and weak growth in key sectors.
The Congress party has issued a strong demand for significant reforms in India's economy, underlining the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. The party argues that current economic growth is skewed in favor of a few major business entities.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh referenced a Nuvama Institutional Equities report, highlighting concerns over stagnating high-frequency indicators such as credit, exports, and GST collections. The report also notes a lack of momentum in private consumption, particularly in sectors like real estate and automotive sales.
With the industry showing a sluggish start to the fiscal year 2025/26, Ramesh calls for an end to 'tax terrorism' and a departure from policies favoring select corporate entities. He suggests these steps are necessary to boost the well-being of rural areas and rejuvenate the economy.
