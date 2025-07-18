Reliance Industries soars to new financial heights with record Q1 profits
Reliance Industries reported a record quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for April-June 2025, up 78.3% from last year. The growth was driven by consumer businesses and investment sales. Jio and retail sectors saw increased profits, bolstered by an expanding customer base and growing revenues.
Reliance Industries, India's leading conglomerate, announced its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for the first financial quarter of 2025. This marks a significant growth of 78.3% from the same period last year, largely fueled by its robust consumer businesses and lucrative investment sales strategies.
The company's oil-to-retail-to-telecom operations showed strong performance, with consolidated net profits surging to Rs 19.95 per share. The sectors contributing notably included Jio, with a growing consumer base and impressive revenue uplift, and the retail segment, which benefited from increased footfall across its extensive store network.
Furthermore, Reliance's ventures into new energy technologies are showing promise with the commissioning of giga-factories and an ambitious plan to address India's energy trilemma by focusing on sustainable, affordable, and self-sufficient energy solutions.
