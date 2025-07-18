Left Menu

Reliance Industries soars to new financial heights with record Q1 profits

Reliance Industries reported a record quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for April-June 2025, up 78.3% from last year. The growth was driven by consumer businesses and investment sales. Jio and retail sectors saw increased profits, bolstered by an expanding customer base and growing revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:48 IST
Reliance Industries soars to new financial heights with record Q1 profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries, India's leading conglomerate, announced its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for the first financial quarter of 2025. This marks a significant growth of 78.3% from the same period last year, largely fueled by its robust consumer businesses and lucrative investment sales strategies.

The company's oil-to-retail-to-telecom operations showed strong performance, with consolidated net profits surging to Rs 19.95 per share. The sectors contributing notably included Jio, with a growing consumer base and impressive revenue uplift, and the retail segment, which benefited from increased footfall across its extensive store network.

Furthermore, Reliance's ventures into new energy technologies are showing promise with the commissioning of giga-factories and an ambitious plan to address India's energy trilemma by focusing on sustainable, affordable, and self-sufficient energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025