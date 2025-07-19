Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Champions Global Trade at ASSOCHAM Event

Union Minister Piyush Goyal encourages Indian businesses to exploit global opportunities from new Free Trade Agreements during a meeting in Mumbai. He stresses the importance of product quality for global competitiveness and highlights the government's efforts to support MSMEs by addressing non-tariff barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:18 IST
Piyush Goyal Champions Global Trade at ASSOCHAM Event
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant interaction with ASSOCHAM's leadership in Mumbai, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal urged Indian businesses to seize global opportunities presented by recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Addressing the session on global impact, Goyal highlighted India's commitment to favorable trade deals and product quality enhancement for competitive advantage.

The minister stated, "India always keeps its interests first," underscoring a strategic approach to trade agreements. He emphasized that negotiations will occur within closed doors, ensuring decisions align with national interests. Goyal noted ongoing trade discussions, indicating that feedback from negotiation teams will guide future actions.

Highlighting the vital role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Goyal called for increased communication with the government to address non-tariff barriers affecting these sectors. Additionally, he credited the current government with restructuring the banking sector for better transparency and performance, contrasting it with the UPA era's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025