Piyush Goyal Champions Global Trade at ASSOCHAM Event
Union Minister Piyush Goyal encourages Indian businesses to exploit global opportunities from new Free Trade Agreements during a meeting in Mumbai. He stresses the importance of product quality for global competitiveness and highlights the government's efforts to support MSMEs by addressing non-tariff barriers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant interaction with ASSOCHAM's leadership in Mumbai, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal urged Indian businesses to seize global opportunities presented by recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Addressing the session on global impact, Goyal highlighted India's commitment to favorable trade deals and product quality enhancement for competitive advantage.
The minister stated, "India always keeps its interests first," underscoring a strategic approach to trade agreements. He emphasized that negotiations will occur within closed doors, ensuring decisions align with national interests. Goyal noted ongoing trade discussions, indicating that feedback from negotiation teams will guide future actions.
Highlighting the vital role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Goyal called for increased communication with the government to address non-tariff barriers affecting these sectors. Additionally, he credited the current government with restructuring the banking sector for better transparency and performance, contrasting it with the UPA era's challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
