2026 Kickoff: Telangana's Rail Dreams Realized with Modern Manufacturing Unit

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit in Telangana will start operations by 2026. This facility is poised to produce coaches and engines and boost local employment. PM Modi's initiative marks a significant upgrade in regional infrastructure with a substantial investment of Rs 500 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:37 IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accompanied by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, recently inspected the Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet, Telangana. Vaishnaw confirmed that the unit will commence operations by 2026, and is designed to manufacture railway coaches, engines, and potentially metro coaches.

The minister described the factory as a long-held aspiration for Telangana, now being realized through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustained efforts. According to Vaishnaw, the project has received a financial push of Rs 500 crore, heralding it as a state-of-the-art facility employing modern technology.

This initiative aligns with infrastructure projects in the region valued at approximately Rs 6,100 crore, including a 176 km National Highway. The Kazipet unit is set to revolutionize regional manufacturing with its advanced facilities, such as robotic painting and sophisticated material handling systems, while boosting local employment and ancillary industries.

