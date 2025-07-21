ADB's Mega Loan Boosts Tripura's Industrial Scene
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of Rs 975.26 crore for infrastructure development in nine industrial areas in Tripura. This includes building industrial sheds and power facilities. Aimed at efficient land use, the initiative also promotes the plywood industry, utilizing Tripura's rubber plantations.
The Asian Development Bank has sanctioned a significant loan of Rs 975.26 crore to bolster infrastructure in nine industrial zones across Tripura, according to an official statement released on Monday.
Efforts focus on developing industrial sheds, power stations, and necessary utilities. The project spans across locations such as Bodhjungnagar and R K Nagar, with newly allocated land in Santirbazar and Fatikroy receiving attention.
Additionally, the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation is advancing initiatives in the plywood sector, leveraging the state's extensive rubber plantations to boost industrial output and employment.
