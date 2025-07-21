Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bangladesh Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes in Dhaka

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed on a college campus in Dhaka, killing one person. The incident, occurring in Uttara, also injured four others who were taken to a military hospital. This disaster follows a major air crash in India a month prior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bangladesh Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes in Dhaka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Dhaka as a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in the northern area of Uttara, causing the death of one individual. The accident took place on a college campus and involved an F-7 BGI aircraft, according to the military's public relations department.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from a law as bystanders watched in shock. At least four people sustained injuries and were hastily transported to a nearby military hospital for treatment, confirmed by the fire service's control room officers as reported by local sources.

The crash occurred shortly after the aircraft took off at 13:06 local time. Initial reports described the plane might have struck the roof of the college canteen, although such details remain unverified by independent sources. The tragedy follows a separate air crash in Ahmedabad, India, last month, one of the deadliest in recent years.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025