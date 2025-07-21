Tragedy Strikes: Bangladesh Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes in Dhaka

A tragic incident unfolded in Dhaka as a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in the northern area of Uttara, causing the death of one individual. The accident took place on a college campus and involved an F-7 BGI aircraft, according to the military's public relations department.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from a law as bystanders watched in shock. At least four people sustained injuries and were hastily transported to a nearby military hospital for treatment, confirmed by the fire service's control room officers as reported by local sources.

The crash occurred shortly after the aircraft took off at 13:06 local time. Initial reports described the plane might have struck the roof of the college canteen, although such details remain unverified by independent sources. The tragedy follows a separate air crash in Ahmedabad, India, last month, one of the deadliest in recent years.