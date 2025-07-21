India's Strategic Move: Boosting Rare Earth Elements Exploration

The Indian government is intensifying its efforts to explore and augment rare earth elements at several geological sites within the country. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Atomic Energy, is a strategic response to China's limitations on exporting these crucial materials, which are vital for the domestic auto and white goods industries.

During a session in Rajya Sabha, coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy revealed that the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research is assessing the locations rich in rare earth elements. Notably, there is an estimated 7.23 million tonnes of in-situ Rare Earth Elements Oxide across several states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Along with exploration, the government plans to bolster the domestic supply chain as part of its National Critical Minerals Mission, established in 2025. This mission underscores the country's commitment to becoming self-reliant in crucial mineral resources, reducing dependency on international markets.

