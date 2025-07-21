Udyam Portals Propel Employment Surge in India

In a significant announcement, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi informed the Rajya Sabha about the employment boom facilitated by Udyam and Udyam Assist portals, providing jobs to over 34 crore people since 2014.

The Minister highlighted the ample availability of funds benefiting small workers through various schemes like the PM Vishwakarma Yojna.

Manjhi also emphasized the push for digital transformation and AI adoption in Haryana's MSMEs to boost productivity and global competitiveness.

