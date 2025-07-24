Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia
A Russian Antonov An-24 passenger plane, nearly 50 years old, crashed in a remote forested area near Tynda, Russia. It carried approximately 50 people, and all are feared dead. The crash highlights challenges in maintaining aging aircraft, especially under Western sanctions affecting parts and maintenance.
An aging Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane crashed in Russia's far east, with all 50 passengers feared dead, according to emergency services. The crash occurred in a forested area as the plane neared Tynda, a remote town near the Chinese border.
A video from a helicopter showed the wreckage emitting smoke. Manufactured in 1976, the plane was operated by Angara, a regional airline based in Siberia. The aircraft had previously flown for Aeroflot before the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991. Officials indicated the aircraft vanished from radar as it prepared to land.
Rescue operations are ongoing, but hopes of finding survivors are slim. The Russian government has launched an investigation into the crash, while the airline faces increasing challenges keeping its fleet of aging planes in the air, compounded by Western sanctions impacting maintenance and parts procurement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
