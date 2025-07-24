Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

A Russian Antonov An-24 passenger plane, nearly 50 years old, crashed in a remote forested area near Tynda, Russia. It carried approximately 50 people, and all are feared dead. The crash highlights challenges in maintaining aging aircraft, especially under Western sanctions affecting parts and maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:00 IST
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An aging Soviet-era Antonov An-24 passenger plane crashed in Russia's far east, with all 50 passengers feared dead, according to emergency services. The crash occurred in a forested area as the plane neared Tynda, a remote town near the Chinese border.

A video from a helicopter showed the wreckage emitting smoke. Manufactured in 1976, the plane was operated by Angara, a regional airline based in Siberia. The aircraft had previously flown for Aeroflot before the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991. Officials indicated the aircraft vanished from radar as it prepared to land.

Rescue operations are ongoing, but hopes of finding survivors are slim. The Russian government has launched an investigation into the crash, while the airline faces increasing challenges keeping its fleet of aging planes in the air, compounded by Western sanctions impacting maintenance and parts procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025