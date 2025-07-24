Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Era in Global Economic Collaboration

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement marks a significant milestone in global economics, promoting innovation and sustainability. It aims to double bilateral trade from USD 56 billion, offering benefits such as reduced tariffs and increased job opportunities. Industry leaders applaud its potential to enhance market access and foster a modern partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:17 IST
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Era in Global Economic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India-UK free trade agreement heralds a new era in global economics, according to industry leaders. Set to slash tariffs on British goods like whisky and cars, the deal also aims to double the current USD 56 billion bilateral trade, promising economic growth and job creation.

Anish Shah, CEO & MD of Mahindra Group, emphasized that the agreement represents a values-led partnership emphasizing innovation and sustainability. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the deal's potential to stimulate investment and market access across key sectors.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal noted the deal's role in fostering entrepreneurship and economic activity in both countries. As the first agreement between India and a European economy post-Brexit, it sets the stage for enhanced bilateral cooperation and regulatory synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025