India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Era in Global Economic Collaboration

The India-UK free trade agreement heralds a new era in global economics, according to industry leaders. Set to slash tariffs on British goods like whisky and cars, the deal also aims to double the current USD 56 billion bilateral trade, promising economic growth and job creation.

Anish Shah, CEO & MD of Mahindra Group, emphasized that the agreement represents a values-led partnership emphasizing innovation and sustainability. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the deal's potential to stimulate investment and market access across key sectors.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal noted the deal's role in fostering entrepreneurship and economic activity in both countries. As the first agreement between India and a European economy post-Brexit, it sets the stage for enhanced bilateral cooperation and regulatory synergy.

