Left Menu

Blackstone's Earnings Surge Amid Robust Equity Gains

Blackstone reported a 25% rise in second-quarter profit, driven by strong credit and private equity gains. Distributable earnings reached $1.6 billion, aided by asset sales of $17.3 billion. The firm's assets under management grew to $1.2 trillion, with the credit and insurance segment attracting significant inflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:39 IST
Blackstone's Earnings Surge Amid Robust Equity Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, announced a 25% increase in its second-quarter profit. This growth was fueled by impressive gains in its credit and private equity sectors, highlighting the firm's significant foothold in the investment landscape.

Distributable earnings, a measure indicating available cash for dividends, rose to $1.6 billion, or $1.21 per share. This is an uptick from $1.3 billion, or 96 cents per share, the previous year. Despite lingering tariff concerns, resilient investor actions have propelled equity markets to new heights, benefiting major asset managers like Blackstone.

Asset sales amounted to $10 billion in the credit and insurance segment and $7.3 billion in private equity. Blackstone maintains $181.2 billion in deployable capital, showcasing its deal-making capacity even amidst economic uncertainties. The firm's assets under management increased to $1.2 trillion, with notable inflows of $52.1 billion pushing its growth, particularly in the private credit sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025