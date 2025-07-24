Blackstone's Earnings Surge Amid Robust Equity Gains
Blackstone reported a 25% rise in second-quarter profit, driven by strong credit and private equity gains. Distributable earnings reached $1.6 billion, aided by asset sales of $17.3 billion. The firm's assets under management grew to $1.2 trillion, with the credit and insurance segment attracting significant inflows.
Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, announced a 25% increase in its second-quarter profit. This growth was fueled by impressive gains in its credit and private equity sectors, highlighting the firm's significant foothold in the investment landscape.
Distributable earnings, a measure indicating available cash for dividends, rose to $1.6 billion, or $1.21 per share. This is an uptick from $1.3 billion, or 96 cents per share, the previous year. Despite lingering tariff concerns, resilient investor actions have propelled equity markets to new heights, benefiting major asset managers like Blackstone.
Asset sales amounted to $10 billion in the credit and insurance segment and $7.3 billion in private equity. Blackstone maintains $181.2 billion in deployable capital, showcasing its deal-making capacity even amidst economic uncertainties. The firm's assets under management increased to $1.2 trillion, with notable inflows of $52.1 billion pushing its growth, particularly in the private credit sector.
