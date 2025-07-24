India-UK FTA: A New Era of Economic Synergy

The landmark India-UK free trade agreement, announced as a major milestone, cuts tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK, significantly enhancing trade ties. Industry leaders have lauded the agreement, emphasizing its role in fostering innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth on an international scale.

This pivotal trade agreement, a first for India with a European economy and the UK's largest post-Brexit deal, promises to boost economic activity, create jobs, and open up new entrepreneurship opportunities. It highlights India's emergence as a prominent player in the global market, symbolizing a modern partnership between the two nations.

Industry figures like Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Bharti Mittal and Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal have celebrated the agreement, citing it as a step forward for deeper bilateral cooperation. The deal sets the stage for enhanced market access and collaboration in sectors like manufacturing, services, and technology, reflecting shared goals of economic integration and resilience.