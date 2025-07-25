General public can travel in buses operating for CET on July 26-27: Hry minister Vij

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that general public will be allowed to travel in the buses to be operated for the Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 26 and 27.

Vij said his suggestion was accepted by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, as the festival of Teej will be celebrated in Haryana on July 27 when many people travel across the state with their families.

It is equally important to ensure smooth, uninterrupted and safe public transportation services for the general public, Vij added.

The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 'Group-C' posts under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

After conducting a review of the arrangements for the CET on Tuesday, Saini had appealed to the general public "to avoid unnecessary travel on July 26 and 27 in order to maintain a smooth and uninterrupted traffic system, thereby facilitating hassle-free movement for the CET candidates". The chief minister was informed that approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the examination this year for which 834 examination centres have been set up across the state.

In an official statement issued on Friday, Vij said he had written to the chief minister who agreed with his proposal that buses scheduled for CET candidates should be made accessible to general passengers to avoid inconvenience during the festive period.

Vij pointed out that on the occasion of Teej, a large number of citizens travel across the state for which additional arrangements should be made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)