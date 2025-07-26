India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Economic Chapter

India has struck a landmark free trade agreement with the UK that protects crucial sectors like dairy, rice, and sugar, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. This agreement is poised to boost exports of labour-intensive items, namely footwear, textiles, and jewellery.

The agreement is a vital step for India's trade relations with developed countries. Goyal highlighted that this FTA sets a new benchmark for future agreements.

The deal is a major win as it enables Indian professionals in the UK to retain their income through provident fund contributions rather than UK social security payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)