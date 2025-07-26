Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Economic Chapter

India has safeguarded sensitive sectors such as dairy and sugar in a free trade deal with the UK. This agreement aims to enhance exports of labour-intensive products and offers benefits to Indian professionals. It's a significant milestone for India's future international trade endeavors.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:35 IST
India has struck a landmark free trade agreement with the UK that protects crucial sectors like dairy, rice, and sugar, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. This agreement is poised to boost exports of labour-intensive items, namely footwear, textiles, and jewellery.

The agreement is a vital step for India's trade relations with developed countries. Goyal highlighted that this FTA sets a new benchmark for future agreements.

The deal is a major win as it enables Indian professionals in the UK to retain their income through provident fund contributions rather than UK social security payments.

