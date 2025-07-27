Reconnecting Skies: Moscow to Pyongyang Flights Take Off After Decades

In a significant move to restore decades-old travel ties, Russia will initiate direct passenger flights from Moscow to Pyongyang this Sunday. This comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine heightened international tensions but concurrently strengthened its alliance with North Korea. The last direct flights between these capitals were seen in the mid-1990s.

Details from Sheremetyevo airport indicate the inaugural flight, departing at 7 p.m. local time, will be conducted using a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. With a seating capacity of 440, the flight quickly sold out, helped by affordable ticket prices starting at 44,700 roubles ($563). Nordwind Airlines has received the nod from Rosaviatsia to maintain this route twice weekly, although current schedules permit only monthly flights to stabilize demand.

While both nations face accusations of military collaboration against Ukraine, both vehemently deny these claims. Despite allegations, including North Korea's provision of military aid to Russia, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has openly pledged support to Moscow for resolving the conflict. Meanwhile, the venture ventures into new travel avenues, especially given the sparse aerial connectivity between the two countries.

