Left Menu

Reconnecting Skies: Moscow to Pyongyang Flights Take Off After Decades

Russia is set to commence direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang, marking the first such connection since the mid-1990s. Operated by Nordwind Airlines, these flights come amid reports of North Korea's military support for Russia in Ukraine. Such aviation initiatives are part of broader efforts to enhance bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:05 IST
Reconnecting Skies: Moscow to Pyongyang Flights Take Off After Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to restore decades-old travel ties, Russia will initiate direct passenger flights from Moscow to Pyongyang this Sunday. This comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine heightened international tensions but concurrently strengthened its alliance with North Korea. The last direct flights between these capitals were seen in the mid-1990s.

Details from Sheremetyevo airport indicate the inaugural flight, departing at 7 p.m. local time, will be conducted using a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. With a seating capacity of 440, the flight quickly sold out, helped by affordable ticket prices starting at 44,700 roubles ($563). Nordwind Airlines has received the nod from Rosaviatsia to maintain this route twice weekly, although current schedules permit only monthly flights to stabilize demand.

While both nations face accusations of military collaboration against Ukraine, both vehemently deny these claims. Despite allegations, including North Korea's provision of military aid to Russia, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has openly pledged support to Moscow for resolving the conflict. Meanwhile, the venture ventures into new travel avenues, especially given the sparse aerial connectivity between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MoHI Pays Tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary

MoHI Pays Tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary

 India
2
Pakistan Braces for Intense Monsoon: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods, and More Expected

Pakistan Braces for Intense Monsoon: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods, and More Exp...

 Pakistan
3
India-Manchester: A Winning Sports Economy Partnership

India-Manchester: A Winning Sports Economy Partnership

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi High Court Mandates NTA to Form Grievance Committee for NEET Candidates

Delhi High Court Mandates NTA to Form Grievance Committee for NEET Candidate...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online opinion leaders hold key to public confidence in AI technologies

When AI gets it wrong: How people are bypassing algorithmic bias in everyday life

Air pollution creates hidden costs for businesses and supply chains

Blockchain promises safer, faster transport for global mass events

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025