GMR Airports Launches Duty-Free Shops at Delhi Airport

GMR Airports announced the opening of its duty-free shops at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, initiating operations from midnight on July 28, 2025.

Situated at the country's largest airport, managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), GMR Airports aims to capitalize on the lucrative non-aeronautical revenue stream these shops offer. The company replaced a preceding operator following its successful bid last August to manage these facilities.

GMR Airports, which also runs duty-free shops at Hyderabad, Goa, and Kannur airports, witnessed its shares trading flat at Rs 90.04 during the afternoon session on the BSE.