Hindustan Unilever's Profits Soar: Stock Rises on Strong Q1 Performance
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose nearly 3.50% after the company reported a 6% increase in net profit for FY26's June quarter. The stock reached Rs 2,521.85 on BSE, with a market valuation boost of Rs 19,936.28 crore. Revenue also grew by 5.15% to Rs 16,296 crore, driven by sales volume.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) experienced a notable surge, climbing nearly 3.50 percent following the company's announcement of a 6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY26.
The stock settled at Rs 2,521.85 on the BSE, posting a significant gain, and at one point, reached Rs 2,548.20, making it the biggest gainer among Sensex and Nifty companies. On NSE, it reached Rs 2,521.20 per share. The market valuation of HUL also saw a significant increase, rising by Rs 19,936.28 crore to Rs 5,92,531.67 crore.
Hindustan Unilever attributed the earnings growth to gains from a tax re-estimation for the previous year. Revenue from product sales rose by 5.15 percent in the quarter, totaling Rs 16,296 crore, highlighting the firm's stable volume growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
