Homeland Group Shines Bright at ISCA and Golden Brick Awards 2025

Homeland Group has been honored with significant accolades at the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards 2025 and the Golden Brick Awards 2025, highlighting its prowess in North India's real estate sector. CP67 Mall in Mohali received 'Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year' for its innovative marketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST
Homeland Group Bags Prestigious Real Estate Awards for CP67 and Homeland Regalia. Image Credit: ANI
The renowned Homeland Group has emerged victorious at two prestigious award ceremonies, marking another milestone in North India's real estate sector. Recognized at the IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2025 and the Golden Brick Awards 2025 in Dubai, the company has solidified its reputation for excellence.

CP67 Mall in Mohali was celebrated as the 'Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year - Marketing & Promotions' during the ISCA 2025. This honor underscores the mall's innovative marketing strategies and its role as a major lifestyle and retail destination in Punjab. Concurrently, Homeland Group was recognized at the 7th Golden Brick Awards, highlighting their exceptional contributions to India's Real Estate & Infrastructure Sector.

The developer's achievements include the 'Retail Project of the Year - Commercial (Regional)' for CP67 Mall and 'Luxury Project of the Year (Regional)' for its premium residential project, Homeland Regalia. CEO Umang Jindal expressed that these awards reflect the group's dedication to developing visually impressive, functional, and community-oriented projects, setting a global benchmark for regional developments.

