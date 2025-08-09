Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Rajasthan Highway
A fatal accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including two sisters. The victims were returning to their village after an exam. Police authorities have confirmed the identities of the deceased and the tragic circumstances.
A devastating collision between a trailer truck and a car claimed the lives of five individuals on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The accident occurred on Friday as the victims were returning home after taking an exam in Bassi, Jaipur.
According to Sikandra SHO Ashok Chaudhary, the car's driver, Yadaram Meena (36), and Monika Meena (18) died instantly in the crash. The other three victims, Vedika Meena (21), Archana Meena (20), and Mukesh Mahavar (27), succumbed to their injuries while en route to Jaipur.
The deceased included two sisters, Archana and Monika Meena. The bodies have been placed in the local mortuary and will be released to their families following post-mortem examinations.
