Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Rajasthan Highway

A devastating collision between a trailer truck and a car claimed the lives of five individuals on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The accident occurred on Friday as the victims were returning home after taking an exam in Bassi, Jaipur.

According to Sikandra SHO Ashok Chaudhary, the car's driver, Yadaram Meena (36), and Monika Meena (18) died instantly in the crash. The other three victims, Vedika Meena (21), Archana Meena (20), and Mukesh Mahavar (27), succumbed to their injuries while en route to Jaipur.

The deceased included two sisters, Archana and Monika Meena. The bodies have been placed in the local mortuary and will be released to their families following post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)