Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Gujarat's Tapi District

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Tapi district, three individuals lost their lives following a severe motorcycle collision, according to local police reports.

The accident occurred when Suresh Vasava, one of the deceased, was reportedly riding at high speed on the wrong side of the road. The collision happened with another motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating, causing all three riders to be thrown off their bikes and resulting in fatal head injuries. The other victims were named as Anand Vasava and Vinesh Vasava.

