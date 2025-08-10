India Nears Milestone with First 'Made-in-India' Chip as Semiconductor Ecosystem Expands

On Sunday, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India will soon unveil its first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip. This development comes as part of broader efforts to expand the country's semiconductor ecosystem, with six new plants under construction in Gujarat, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' event, Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to making AI technologies accessible to all. The India AI Mission, with 34,000 GPUs available at affordable rates, demonstrates India's ambition to become a global leader in AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the same event, emphasized the importance of self-reliance in tech as part of the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative. Recent approvals for the semiconductor unit in Jewar, expected to create significant employment and production capacity, underscore India's strides in tech manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)