India Nears Milestone with First 'Made-in-India' Chip as Semiconductor Ecosystem Expands
India is on the cusp of launching its first 'Made-in-India' chip, with six semiconductor plants under construction. The government is advancing AI accessibility and leading digital initiatives, boosting the nation's electronics manufacturing. The India AI Mission and semiconductor development are pivotal in marking India's tech sector self-reliance.
On Sunday, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India will soon unveil its first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip. This development comes as part of broader efforts to expand the country's semiconductor ecosystem, with six new plants under construction in Gujarat, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing the 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' event, Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to making AI technologies accessible to all. The India AI Mission, with 34,000 GPUs available at affordable rates, demonstrates India's ambition to become a global leader in AI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the same event, emphasized the importance of self-reliance in tech as part of the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative. Recent approvals for the semiconductor unit in Jewar, expected to create significant employment and production capacity, underscore India's strides in tech manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
