Maharashtra Transporters Gear Up for Indefinite Strike Over E-Challan System

Transporters in Maharashtra, including school bus operators, have declared an indefinite strike starting September 11 to protest the e-challan system and other unresolved issues. Despite prior assurances from the state government, their demands remain unaddressed, leading to this decision.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's transport sector is bracing for a significant halt as transporters, including school bus operators, initiate an indefinite strike starting September 11. The move is in response to dissatisfaction with the e-challan system and several unaddressed demands, according to industry leaders.

Anil Garg, at the forefront of this movement, confirmed the decision following a meeting of over 500 vehicle owners in Vashi. He emphasized the collective resolve to protest through a 'chakka jam,' voicing the sector's frustrations.

Baba Shinde, representing Pune's transporters, criticized the government's failure to uphold their commitments. Key issues include the aggressive recovery of fines and stringent vehicle regulations, compelling transport operators to seek redress through this strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

