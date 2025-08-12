Left Menu

Stormy Skies and Political Turbulence: MPs Face Air India's Alleged Breach of Privilege

Five MPs, including Congress's K C Venugopal, allege a breach of privilege by Air India after a Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight was diverted to Chennai. They demand an investigation, citing safety and procedural lapses. Air India refutes the claims, stating adherence to protocols during the incident.

Updated: 12-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:20 IST
Five Members of Parliament, including K C Venugopal from Congress, have accused Air India of a severe 'breach of privilege' following the unexpected diversion of their Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi flight to Chennai. The lawmakers, citing safety concerns during the flight, have sought action from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

The incident unfolded on August 10 when flight AI 2455 departed an hour late, endured turbulence, and was forced to head to Chennai due to a critical technical fault. The MPs questioned why closer airports weren't considered during the alleged 'blind flight' and raised concerns over a prolonged holding pattern over Chennai.

Despite Air India's public denial of the MPs' claims, the lawmakers demand a comprehensive investigation into the flight's technical and procedural aspects. They argue that Air India's response undermines their credibility while highlighting a need for transparency in aviation safety protocols, especially in light of recent aviation incidents across the nation.

