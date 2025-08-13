Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision in Dausa: 11 Lives Lost

In Rajasthan's Dausa district, a tragic accident occurred when a pickup van crashed into a parked truck, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, including seven children. The accident took place on Manoharpur highway as passengers were returning from temple visits. Eight others sustained injuries.

  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident claimed 11 lives, including seven children, in Rajasthan's Dausa district during the early hours of Wednesday. The collision involved a pickup van and a stationary truck on the Manoharpur highway.

The passengers, returning to Uttar Pradesh's Etah from Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples, faced tragedy when their vehicle crashed. The Dausa Superintendent of Police, Sagar, confirmed the details of the accident.

Among the casualties were four women, while eight others were injured. One of the injured passengers remains in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the crash.

