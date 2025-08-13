Left Menu

India's Bold Trade Talks Under Modi's Leadership

India engages in assertive free trade negotiations globally, reflecting a changed stance under Prime Minister Modi. Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized this transformation, highlighting ongoing trade talks with multiple countries. The expansion of the Indian Intellectual Property Office signifies the country's commitment to growth through innovation and infrastructure development.

Updated: 13-08-2025 19:19 IST
India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is taking a firm stance in negotiating free trade agreements with various countries, according to Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada. He emphasized the nation's newfound assertiveness in ensuring equitable discussions during the inauguration of the expanded Intellectual Property Office (IPO) building in Dwarka.

This comes as India is in the midst of trade negotiations with nations such as the United States, the European Union, Peru, Chile, and New Zealand. Importantly, India remains steadfast on crucial sectors like agriculture and dairy, areas of significant interest to the US. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the role of innovation as both intellectual property and a symbol of national sovereignty.

The newly-expanded IPO facility, built at a cost of Rs 88 crore, now accommodates over 700 personnel. This infrastructure upgrade not only illustrates India's commitment to fostering innovation but also enhances operational capacity with modern architectural design, enabling efficient overhauls in intellectual property management.

