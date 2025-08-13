Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Jaunpur

A catastrophic accident in Jaunpur has resulted in the deaths of five individuals, among them a minor girl, and left 15 others injured. The collision between a roadways bus and a truck occurred late Tuesday night near the Guraeni petrol pump in the Khetasarai police area, as confirmed by local authorities.

The fatal accident happened when the bus, traveling from Jaunpur, collided head-on with a truck coming from Shahganj. The crash claimed the lives of Poonam Vishwakarma, Gehna Devi, Ratanlal, Devi Prasad, and a two-year-old named Priyal. Police attribute the tragedy to the bus driver's negligence, who allegedly swerved onto the truck's path.

Emergency response teams swiftly transported the injured to nearby hospitals; three individuals remain in critical condition. District officials, including District Magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra, visited the hospital to assess the situation and offer support to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)