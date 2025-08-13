India Amplifies Innovation with Expanded Intellectual Property Office

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the newly expanded ISA building of the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in the nation's capital on Wednesday. This significant development marks a stride in fortifying India's intellectual property infrastructure.

Goyal highlighted India's long-standing tradition of innovation, pointing to the Konark Temple as an exemplar of ancient precision and engineering. He stressed that innovation represents more than intellectual property; it's a symbol of sovereignty that fuels India's progress.

The Minister expressed optimism about the IPO's future role, stating it will become a cornerstone in India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047. The facility, accommodating approximately 700 staff, underscores the NDA Government's commitment to strengthening intellectual property under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The government is investing Rs 1 Lakh Crore in research and development to elevate India's global innovation prominence.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada praised India's advances in intellectual property under PM Modi, forecasting its rise as a global tech hub. Responding to the IP sector's rapid growth, the ISA/IPEA building, originally established in 2014, now boasts five additional floors. The expansion, completed by NBCC with approval in 2018, spans 140,120 square feet and cost Rs 88 crore.

According to the commerce ministry, the upgraded facility includes cutting-edge workspaces for patents, designs, copyrights, and trademarks, supplemented by international affairs divisions. It features a high-tech International Training Centre on the seventh floor, equipped with advanced digital tools. Environmentally sustainable elements like rainwater harvesting and a sewage treatment plant align with green goals, promising reduced maintenance costs and enhanced service delivery.