Nisus Finance Reports Robust Growth, Doubling Profitability in Q1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, a leading player in investment management focused on urban infrastructure, has released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, revealing a compelling growth narrative.

The firm reported a total income of ₹28.72 crore, marking a robust year-over-year growth of 91.49%. Net profit soared by 103.55% to ₹16.85 crore, underlining the effectiveness of NiFCO's strategic initiatives.

NiFCO's recent achievements have reinforced its position as a pioneer in India's alternative investment space, with notable expansions in UAE and the introduction of asset tokenization. The company's strategic expansion and market penetration continue to bolster investor confidence and project a strong growth trajectory.