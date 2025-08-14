Finlatics: Pioneering Practical Learning in EdTech
Finlatics, a fast-growing Indian edtech start-up, stands out by emphasizing experiential upskilling. Boasting a program completion rate six times the industry norm, it partners with top institutions to blend flexible learning with live projects, preparing students for the workplace. Recent expansions include a foray into Southeast Asia.
- Country:
- India
Finlatics has emerged as a trailblazer in the Indian education technology sector, attracting attention with its innovative approach to learning. Unlike traditional models, Finlatics places a premium on practical, experience-driven upskilling tailored specifically for students from esteemed institutions across India.
The heart of Finlatics' educational philosophy lies in integration. The organization skillfully combines live industry projects with personalized mentoring, providing students the chance to learn directly from leading professionals in their chosen fields. As Finlatics Founder Nisant Mohta stated, the company aims to complement, rather than compete with, the formal educational system, offering students a holistic academic experience that enhances their employability.
This dual strategy of flexibility and practical exposure has struck a chord with students. Reports from participants reveal a high satisfaction rate, with individuals gaining valuable insights into disciplines ranging from financial markets to the buzzy frontier of Generative AI. As evidence of its growing clout, Finlatics recently expanded its program offerings to Malaysia, its first venture into the Southeast Asian market—a promising step toward achieving international recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
