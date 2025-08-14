Deutsche Bahn's CEO Departure Amid Financial Struggles

Richard Lutz, the CEO at the helm of Deutsche Bahn, Germany's leading rail operator, is poised to depart from the company, sources revealed on Thursday. This follows an announcement in March that highlighted Deutsche Bahn's substantial losses anticipated for 2024.

The company, however, has expressed a clear ambition to steer towards profitability within the year, relying heavily on a strategy of cost-cutting measures and increased investment in infrastructure. Lutz has candidly acknowledged the significant hurdles that lay ahead in revitalizing Deutsche Bahn.

While the rumors of Lutz's departure circulate, the company has chosen not to comment. The question of leadership remains, as Deutsche Bahn grapples with its financial reality and outlines a path forward.

