India's Export Surge: Defying Global Uncertainties
In July, India's exports rebounded by 7.29% to USD 37.24 billion, ending a two-month decline. However, the trade deficit widened to USD 27.35 billion, an eight-month high. Key sectors like engineering and electronics drove growth. Imports increased due to higher crude oil and gold shipments.
New Delhi
Ending a two-month downturn, India's exports experienced a robust recovery, growing by 7.29% to reach USD 37.24 billion in July.
Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened significantly to an eight-month peak of USD 27.35 billion, as released by official data on Thursday. This increase marked the largest deficit since November of the previous year, when it was USD 31.77 billion.
The uptick was fueled by significant growth in sectors such as engineering, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, while crude oil and gold imports surged amid falling global oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
