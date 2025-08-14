Left Menu

India's Export Surge: Defying Global Uncertainties

In July, India's exports rebounded by 7.29% to USD 37.24 billion, ending a two-month decline. However, the trade deficit widened to USD 27.35 billion, an eight-month high. Key sectors like engineering and electronics drove growth. Imports increased due to higher crude oil and gold shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:07 IST
India's Export Surge: Defying Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ending a two-month downturn, India's exports experienced a robust recovery, growing by 7.29% to reach USD 37.24 billion in July.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened significantly to an eight-month peak of USD 27.35 billion, as released by official data on Thursday. This increase marked the largest deficit since November of the previous year, when it was USD 31.77 billion.

The uptick was fueled by significant growth in sectors such as engineering, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, while crude oil and gold imports surged amid falling global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025