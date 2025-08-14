India's Export Surge: Defying Global Uncertainties

Ending a two-month downturn, India's exports experienced a robust recovery, growing by 7.29% to reach USD 37.24 billion in July.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened significantly to an eight-month peak of USD 27.35 billion, as released by official data on Thursday. This increase marked the largest deficit since November of the previous year, when it was USD 31.77 billion.

The uptick was fueled by significant growth in sectors such as engineering, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, while crude oil and gold imports surged amid falling global oil prices.

