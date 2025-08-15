Tragedy Strikes: Brothers Killed in Expressway Crash

In a tragic accident on Friday, two brothers lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their car on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Mahoba district.

According to Mahoba City Circle Officer Deepak Dubey, the fatal incident occurred in the Khanna police region when an Alto car, carrying the deceased siblings, was impacted by the unidentified truck.

The victims have been identified as Ashutosh Dwivedi, aged 32, and Utkarsh, aged 26. They were the sons of Santosh Dwivedi, a teacher based in Banda district's Atarra town. Authorities are currently working to locate the truck and its driver, who fled the scene post-collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)