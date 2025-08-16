Left Menu

FASTag Annual Pass Revolutionizes Toll Collection with Seamless Travel

'FASTag Annual Pass', launched by NHAI on Independence Day, enhances 'Ease of Living' with over 1.4 lakh purchases on day one. The pass allows zero toll deductions via a one-time fee, ensuring smooth, economic travel across India’s 1,150 highways. NHAI strengthens user support through the 'Rajmargyatra App' and helplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:23 IST
Representative Image (File/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote technology and improve the 'Ease of Living' for citizens, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out the 'FASTag Annual Pass' from Independence Day, covering approximately 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways nationwide. The facility has garnered an enthusiastic reception from road users.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reports that by 7 pm on the launch day, around 1.4 lakh users had bought and activated the annual pass, with approximately 1.39 lakh transactions logged at toll plazas. Currently, 'Rajmargyatra App' supports 20,000 to 25,000 users simultaneously, and pass holders are promptly notified of zero toll charges via SMS.

NHAI has appointed officials and nodal officers at each toll plaza to ensure a streamlined travel experience for pass users, handling inquiries through multiple communication channels. Enhancing customer support, the 1033 National Highway Helpline now includes over 100 additional executives. The FASTag Annual Pass, available for Rs 3,000 annually or 200 toll crossings for non-commercial vehicles, significantly streamlines the toll process by skipping regular recharges. With FASTag's 98% penetration rate among over eight crore users, the program modernizes India's electronic toll collection.

A ministry report highlights, "Introducing the Annual Pass facility will enhance the FASTag user experience, making national highway and expressway journeys more economical and effortless."

(With inputs from agencies.)

