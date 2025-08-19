Left Menu

Platinum Industries Shines in 2025 Hurun India Family Business List

Platinum Industries Ltd., a leader in chemical manufacturing, has been recognized in the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List. This inclusion highlights the company's innovation, sustainability, and significant market growth under the leadership of Krishna Dushyant Rana and Parul Rana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai-based Platinum Industries Ltd. has been included in the prestigious 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List. This marks the company's first appearance on this platform, which celebrates India's most valuable family enterprises.

The company's leaders, Krishna Dushyant Rana and Parul Rana, attribute this achievement to the company's focus on innovation, core values, and sustainable practices. Since its strategic shift from a trading to a manufacturing business in 2016, Platinum Industries has achieved rapid growth, becoming a dominant player in the PVC stabilizer market.

Platinum's significant milestones include the launch of lead-free stabilizers and the establishment of an R&D center in Palghar, which have advanced industry standards. Furthermore, the company's global expansion efforts are evident in its new plant in Egypt and its oversubscribed IPO in 2024, solidifying its status as a key player internationally.

